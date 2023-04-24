Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash near the 4000 block of Frizzi Road just after midnight Sunday, April 23. (Photo submitted)

Motor vehicle crash in Williams Lake claims one life

Vehicle went off Mackenzie Avenue along Frizzi Road

One person has died in Williams Lake after a single vehicle crash at midnight Sunday, April 23.

Williams Lake RCMP acting Insp. Brad McKinnon said the incident is still under investigation and no name will be released at this time.

An eyewitness told the Tribune the vehicle went off Mackenize Avenue over the embankment and flipped a couple of times landing near the 4000 block of Frizzi Road.

If anyone has information regarding the collision or dashcam footage please contact the RCMP detachment at 250-392-6211.


