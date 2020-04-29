MOTI to monitor area below Highway 20 bridge after sinkhole discovered

The sinkhole was filled in Dawson Road Mainetance on April 29.

Sustained high water levels below the Highway 20 bridge in Williams Lake caused a sinkhole to appear in the area.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) said the sinkhole was identified April 27 and is less than one metre in diameter and a metre deep.

“It occurred in a location that did not pose any concern to the safety of the bridge,” the Ministry noted. “The bridge abutments and piers are founded on pilings, so the sinkhole did not impact the bridge’s structural integrity.”

Read More: Cariboo landscape is changing as freshet evolves: MOTI manager

The sinkhole was monitored by the ministry and maintenance contractor Dawson Road Maintenance while they confirmed that the City of Williams Lake had no utilities in the area.

It was filled in within less than an hour by Dawson Road Maintenance on April 29, and did not impact traffic.

The Ministry said it will continue to monitor this area.

The bridge remains open and safe for travel.

