MOTI announces $4 million in road improvements throughout Cariboo

Areas around Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake will all see improvements

Rip rap being installed on the Quesnel Hixon Road, one of more than 70 sites impacted by spring freshet in the Cariboo Chilcotin in 2021. Improvements to area roads including rip rap were announced by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on July 14. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) is investing in Cariboo region roads.

The province announced nearly $4 million in road upgrades through their StrongerBC recovery plan on July 13. Nearly $1 million of that funding is going towards climate adaptation projects, and more than $3 million is going to upgrading side and secondary rural roads.

“Investment in our transportation infrastructure has never been more important as we focus on recovery from the pandemic,” MOTI minister Rob Fleming said in a news release. “These infrastructure recovery projects are important for communities as they improve access to crucial services and provide good jobs that lay the foundation for strong economic growth.”

Included in climate adaptation is rip rap production for the erosion site at the Barkerville Highway and West Fraser Road, as well as a stockpile of rip rap to be used throughout Cache Creek. Rip rap is an erosion prevention method using large rocks to deflect the impact of water.

The $3 million invested in rural roads includes strengthening Canim Lake Road, roads near Secwepemc, roads near Canoe Creek, including Big Bar Road and Meadow Lake Road, and Dog Creek Road. The area around 100 Mile House will have a stockpile of gravel and rip rap to be used at North Bonaparte Road, Meadow Lake Road and Spout Lake Road.

Likely Road and Horsefly Road will also see rip rap improvements. Nazko Road west of Quesnel will see sightline improvements and brushing.

Two roads west of Lillooet will get improvements, with Highline Road getting brushed, graded and strengthened, and additional gravel will be placed along Road 40 and Mission Dam Road.

