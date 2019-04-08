Mother shot in front of L.A. police station during custody exchange

Califorina police say a man shot the mother of his child outside a police station

A man shot and killed the mother of his 17-month-old child during a custody exchange in front of a California police station and was arrested several hours later, authorities said. The child was not injured.

The mother was approaching the front door of the Hawthorne Police Department on Sunday to pick up the child when the father approached from a parking lot with a shotgun and opened fire, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

READ MORE: Surrey man charged in 2018 Kelowna killing in court

A police officer rushed out and opened fire as the father left the parking lot in a vehicle that was abandoned a few blocks away, according to the sheriff’s homicide bureau.

Brenda Renteria, 28, died at the scene, authorities said.

Officers blocked off streets and arrested Jacob Munn, 30, on suspicion of murder. It was unclear if he has an attorney.

A shotgun was found just outside the front doors of the police station.

Earlier Sunday, a Hawthorne police officer was wounded in a gunbattle in a shopping centre parking lot in an incident that was reported as domestic violence at a hotel.

READ MORE: Family, friends reeling from news of Lake Country murder

A man whose name was not released was later arrested in an underground parking structure and taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The Sheriff’s Department said the wounds suffered by the officer and by the suspect were not life-threatening.

Hawthorne is a Los Angeles suburb of 87,000 people.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Petition to end B.C. ‘wolf-whacking’ contests gains 60,000 signatures

Just Posted

School District 27 to host budget presentation Wednesday, April 10

The district’s Budget Advisory Committee is hosting the meeting, which is open to the public

Caribou engagement session set for Monday evening in Williams Lake

Public encouraged to provide feedback on two draft agreements to conserve the caribou

More prescribed burns planned in the Cariboo Chilcotin for ecosystem restoration

Six areas southwest of Williams Lake and near Esket will be targeted

Trio of martial arts bring home hardware from Shogun Battle

“Going against other people that were in Shogun made it quite a bit of fun.”

WLSA to host beginners shotgun, trap shoot clinic April 13

Loaner guns will be available, however, participants are asked to bring their own

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Petition to end B.C. ‘wolf-whacking’ contests gains 60,000 signatures

Petition follows an open letter to the government from dozens of environmental and animal advocates

What turned the water pink? B.C. greenhouse worker made mistake with flower dye

Chilliwack greenhouse owner says ‘no immediate danger’ from non-toxic dye released into waterway

56 per cent of Canadians believe it’s better to wait to buy a home: poll

Survey says Canadians see it as balanced between buyers’ and sellers’ market for first time in 5 years

Castlegar councillor apologizes for man’s anti-gay comments at public meeting

A resident had asked council not to repaint the rainbow crosswalk when repainting a major road

Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Nelson’s L.V. Rogers has used the name Bombers for its sports teams since at least the 1940s

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Attorney General David Eby calls for more Ottawa support

Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought

The world’s glaciers are shrinking five times faster now than they were in the 1960s

Most Read