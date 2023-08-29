PHOTOS: Vehicle incident on Highway 20 at Dog Creek Road in Williams Lake

A garbage truck is on its side and blocking one lane of traffic along Highway 20 Aug. 29. Traffic control is on scene as emergency responders deal with the incident. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A garbage truck is on its side and blocking one lane of traffic along Highway 20 Aug. 29. Traffic control is on scene as emergency responders deal with the incident. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A crash just east of the intersection of Highway 20 and Dog Creek Road, as viewed from Hodgson Road in Williams Lake on Aug. 29. (Photo submitted) A Cariboo Disposal garbage truck in the westbound lane of Highway 20, facing east on Aug. 29, 2023. (Photo submitted) Emergency crews are on scene dealing with a crash involving a garbage truck on Highway 20 on Aug. 29, 2023. (Photo submitted) Light poles lay on top of the vehicle involved in a crash on Highway 20 on Aug. 29, 2023. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A crash involving a garbage truck is slowing traffic near the intersection of Highway 20 and Dog Creek Road this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Traffic is still moving, and traffic control is in place as RCMP and fire emergency vehicles are on scene to respond to the incident. Dawson Road Services are also on scene.

The crash is believed to have happened sometime around 10 a.m. and debris was strewn across the road taking up much of the westbound lane. The garbage truck ended up facing east in the westbound lane.

Two light standards are wrapped around the wreckage of the truck and trailer.

Drivers are asked to slow down and give emergency crews space as they deal with the incident.

