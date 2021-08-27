Trees burnt by the White Rock Lake wildfire earlier this month are seen in Monte Lake, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

More wildfires in B.C. classified as held; number of blazes drops

About 35 evacuation orders in place as well as 83 evacuation alerts in the province

Officials say the number of wildfires in British Columbia has fallen to below 240 because of cooler temperatures and rain.

Emergency Management BC says most of the blazes are in the Kamloops, southeast and Prince George fire centres.

It says there are about 35 evacuation orders in place as well as 83 evacuation alerts, which means people should be ready to leave at short notice.

The BC Wildfire Service says there have been more than 1,500 fires since the season began April 1, with more than 8,600 square kilometres of land charred.

It says some wildfires of note, such as the White Rock Lake and Lytton Creek blazes, are still classified as out of control.

The service says the estimated 635-square-kilometre Tremont Creek fire and 742-square-kilometre Flat Lake fire are classified as being held, which means they are not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions.

—The Canadian Press

