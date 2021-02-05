More than 1,500 customers without power in Cariboo rural areas

A transmission circuit failure is the cause for most of the outages

A transmission circuit failure has left 1516 customers without power in some rural areas of the Cariboo.

Some residents living near Alexandria, Big Lake Ranch, McLeese Lake, Likely and on the West Fraser Road are impacted.

BC Hydro said crews have been assigned and the power has been off since 9:45 a.m. for customers south of Fraser Road near south of Macalister, West of Lynes Creek Road, in areas on Likely Road, Bootjack Lake Road, Gavin Lake Road, Cedar Creek Road, Keithley Creek Road and Speed Creek Road as well as Overton Road, Ridge Road, McWilliam Place, Spur Road and Beaver Valley Road.

There is an additional outage that started at 7:35 a.m. south of Edmunds Road caused by a tree down across wires.

Crews have been assigned to multiple outages affecting more than 1,250 customers in the #WilliamsLake and #McLeeseLake area. Visit our mobile site for updates: https://t.co/Yq6Ef1fFl6 pic.twitter.com/wJZEhY29Kt — BC Hydro (@bchydro) February 5, 2021



