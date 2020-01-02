Animals in the Cariboo enjoyed the mild temperatures and big snowfall New Year’s Eve. More weather is on the way Thursday evening. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)

More snow on the way for the Cariboo as lakecity residents and their pets enjoy Wrestling Day

Snow warnings and weather statements issued for many parts of B.C.

Snowfall warnings and special weather statements have been issued for much of B.C. as a winter storm approaches the province Thursday, Jan. 2

A snowfall warning is in place for inland communities of the north coast including Kitimat and Terrace, Bulkley Valley Lakes District, inland sections of the central coast and McGregor in the northeast. Long periods of snowfall with total amounts of anywhere between 15 cm to 30 cm of snow is expected.

“The highest snowfall amounts are expected to be over the Bulkley Valley, McGregor, Yellowhead and Williston regions,” states Environment Canada.

In the Cariboo and central Interior a special weather statement is in effect where the approaching storm is expected to hit Thursday evening bringing widespread snow in amounts ranging anywhere from five to 20 cm.

Read More: New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

“The main band of snow will shift northwards on Friday morning, allowing the snow to come to an end for communities in the Okanagan, South Thompson, and Kootenays. However over the Columbias, the central and northern Interior the snow will continue all day.”

In addition, there is a chance of freezing rain as the band of snow pushes northwards on Friday morning.

Rainfall warnings and alerts are also in place for the coastal sections of the central coast, Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland as rain, heavy at times, is expected.

As many residents in B.C. head back to work following the holidays, those in Williams Lake will enjoy one more day off, called ‘Wrestling Day.’ The extra holiday has been a unique part of the city since the 1930s when two local leaders, Syd Western and Alistair Mackenzie, got talking and noticed no one was around downtown, and concluded everyone in the village was “wrestling” a hangover, so having Wrestling Day follow New Year’s Day made sense.

City leaders have followed that tradition ever since.

Read More: Wrestling Day 2020 approved by Williams Lake city council

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Heavy snowfall causes power outages east of Williams Lake, Mt. Timothy Ski Resort opens for New Year’s Day
Next story
Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Just Posted

More snow on the way for the Cariboo as lakecity residents and their pets enjoy Wrestling Day

Snow warnings and weather statements issued for many parts of B.C.

Lakecity woman’s past influences her business and world view

Sarah Grieg Many is a lakecity transplant with a unique view of the community

Local actors recall their summer filming experience on Portraits From a Fire

This summer two lakecity actors got the chance of a lifetime to appear in a new feature-length film

Bullets finish among best in province at BC Cup #2

Representing the Bullets were Leah Lauren, Ty Lauren, Kayden Ford-Jalbert and Henry Beaton

2020: Big Brothers and Big Sisters WL looks to grow with community support

Angela Kadar the executive director of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake looks to 2020

VIDEO: Footage of brazen TV theft in Victoria-area parking lot goes viral

Video shared hundreds of times on social media

Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Opposition Conservatives head into 2020 with fights ahead on three fronts

A new year is a chance for the party to work on its vision moving forward

Skier found after disappearing at Red Mountain resort near Rossland

Tracks found Monday, but poor conditions hampered search for Mark Anthony Gayowski

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Girl was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

Order granted vs. opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

B.C. Supreme Court grants interlocutory order following protests by Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Record $70-million lotto jackpot up for grabs in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interiors

Most Read