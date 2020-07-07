More rain in the forecast for Cariboo region

The Horsefly-Woodjam Road washed out at the Moffat Creek Bridge as seen here on July 4. (Dawson Road Maintenance photo)
With the San Jose River levels at a 50-year flow rate, the level of Williams Lake had increased again as seen here at the waterfront home of City Coun. Scott Nelson. (Scott Nelson photo)
City Coun. Scott Nelson said the water is high again at his waterfront home in Williams Lake, about 1.5 feet away from the levels reached earlier this spring. (Scott Nelson photo)

Rain, rain and more rain is in the forecast for the Cariboo.

Environment Canada is listing chances of showers from Tuesday through Sunday, with highs reaching 21C at the most and hovering between 9C to 12C overnight for Williams Lake and Quesnel.

Things are a bit different for 100 Mile House as far as the forecast goes.

While a chance of rain is showing for Tuesday through Thursday, Friday is supposed to be sunny with highs of 24C and only cloudy on Saturday.

Monday’s prediction of a thunderstorm materialized for Williams Lake and the area received 12.5 mm of rain.

So far a total of 40.1 mm of rain has fallen since July 1 in Williams Lake, coming on the heels of 76.7 mm of precipitation for the month June. Quesnel has received 39.7 mm of rain since July 1, and 95 mm in June. 100 Mile House received 42.5 mm of rain since July 1 and 33.6 mm in June.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm for the Cariboo on Tuesday afternoon as well.

Flood warnings remain in place for the Quesnel River and flood watches for the Fraser River from Prince George to Boston Bar by the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

Quesnel River at Quesnel has been flowing at 1110 cubic metres per second which is between a 20 to 50-year flow.

The San Jose River above Borland Creek has also been high — flowing at a 50-year rate, which caused the level of Williams Lake to rise again.

Dawson Road Maintenance has also been busy with repairs in the Horsefly area because of high levels from Moffat Creek and the Horsefly River.

The Horsefly-Woodjam Road washed out at the Moffat Creek Bridge on the weekend.

Overnight Friday, the Horsefly Road was closed at the Horsefly River Bridge and re-opened to 4X4 traffic only the next morning.

Read more: Horsefly Lake Road at Horsefly River Bridge open to 4×4 traffic only due to flooding

Soda Creek produce farmer Brianna van de Wijngaard has been scrambling to pick vegetables in her plot adjacent the Fraser River where the southern portion was three feet under water on Sunday.

Read more: Cariboo vegetable farmer swamped by Fraser River flooding

It’s a much different situation than the Cariboo was in three years ago on July 27, 2017.

That’s the day a lightning storm sparked hundreds of wildfires in the Cariboo-Chilcotin, which was tinder dry and had seen very little precipitation in the preceding month.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Collision results in train derailment just east of Golden
Next story
ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Just Posted

More rain in the forecast for Cariboo region

A risk of a thunderstorm for Tuesday afternoon

Cariboo vegetable farmer swamped by Fraser River flooding

Brianna van de Wijngaard was picking vegetables three feet below the water

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Cariboo, North Thompson region

Prince George, Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House all under watch

International Safe Travels designation program approved for Gold Rush Trail, Cariboo Chilcotin Coast

World Travel and Tourism Council approves, businesses and communities can apply

Barkerville apologizes for ‘surviving pandemics’ newspaper ad

“Surviving Pandemics Since 1862” has been removed from any further ad campaigns

B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

There are 166 active cases in B.C., 16 people in hospital

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Urge travellers to follow COVID-19 rules in a ‘gentle way’: B.C.’s top doctor

Cases surging in the U.S. have B.C. officials hoping the border stays shut all summer

96-year-old woman scales B.C. butte with help of family, friends

‘I did as I was told and I enjoyed every minute of it’

Parallel crises: How COVID-19 exacerbated B.C.’s drug overdose emergency

Part 1: Officials say isolation, toxic drug supply, CERB, contributing to crisis

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

Canadians with disabilities disproportionately hit by COVID-19 pandemic

More than four out of 10 British Columbians aged 70 and up have various disabilities

Camping offers a great pandemic escape, for less money than you might think

But for many first-timers, knowing what to bring can be a challenge

Turbulence in Canadian opinion on airlines COVID-19 response: poll

Thousands of people have beseeched Transport Minister Marc Garneau to compel airlines to issue refunds,

Most Read