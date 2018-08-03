More mudslides close highways north and south of Cache Creek

Highway 1 closed south of Cache Creek, Highway 97 closed from Cache Creek to Highway 99.

Highway 97 north of Cache Creek has closed due to a mudslide for the third time in four days, and Highway 1 south of Cache Creek has also closed due to a mudslide.

The latest slide on Highway 97 has occurred 2km south of the junction with Highway 99. The highway is closed from Cache Creek to the Highway 99 junction, and a Geo Tech assessment will be conducted.

An assessment of both situations is in progress. A motorist stranded by the Highway 97 slide reports that at least two pieces of equipment are now at work at the site.

Check www.drivebc.ca for updates.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours on July 31 and again on August 2 due to mudslides. The highway had reopened to single-lane alternating traffic guided by a pilot car on the evening of August 2, with drivers experiencing delays of up to an hour on August 3.

Highways 1, 5, and 24 remain open as a detour route.

RELATED: Ranchers stood on their porch as mudslide surrounded them


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
200 out-of-province firefighters, support staff to arrive in B.C. in next week

Just Posted

More mudslides close highways north and south of Cache Creek

Highway 1 closed south of Cache Creek, Highway 97 closed from Cache Creek to Highway 99.

Pair of suspects in court after Wells, Likely thefts

Nicholas Raymond Turner and Tania Nada Jordanov will appear again Aug. 14

Evacuation alert lifted for 93 properties near Quesnel Lake

The CRD says the fire in the region is now 50 per cent contained

A comprehensive look at wildfires in the Cariboo, Aug. 3

Ten new fires were discovered in the region yesterday

PHOTO: Grandma Jo cooks up great memories for Camp Likely children

Local Christian summer camp offers participants a chance to enjoy Quesnel Lake

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

200 out-of-province firefighters, support staff to arrive in B.C. in next week

Firefighters will arrive from across Canada as well as New Zealand, Mexico and Australia

1 of B.C.’s newest rainbow crosswalks vandalized

Slur spray-painted on pride-themed walkway overnight in White Rock; removed by Friday morning

Police seek tipster in case of B.C. family who went missing 29 years ago

The Jack family was last heard from in Prince George on Aug. 2 1989

Kids Help Phone to launch 24/7 online chat for B.C. youth

The youth counselling service says the move comes to meet greater needs by kids in Canada

Conor is back: UFC says McGregor will fight Oct. 6 in Vegas

McGregor last fought in the UFC back on 12 November 2016

1 woman dead in first suspected homicide in Terrace since 2015

One person in custody after 59-year old woman found dead inside residence

Remote B.C. community under wildfire evacuation order

More crews arrive today at Alkali Lake wildfire now moving toward Telegraph Creek

B.C. tech company featured in Ruby Roxx documentary

Two Hat Security takes on cyberbullying and talks about global citizenship

Most Read