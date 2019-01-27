More mild winter forecast for this week in the Cariboo

Relatively warm temperatures and sunshine will be the norm until at least Wednesday

The moon sits high in the sky as the sun sets in Big Creek Saturday, Jan. 26. Thanks to reader Wanda Christy for the photo. (Wanda Christy photo)

It’s shaping up to be more of the same for Cariboo residents this week as relatively warm temperatures and sunshine will be the norm until at least Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

While temperatures will dip to -10C overnight Monday and -7C Tuesday, sunshine, with a few cloudy periods, are predicted with a high Monday of -2C and a high Tuesday of -4C under sunny skies. Wednesday, Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of flurries, before more clear skies again Thursday with a high of 0C.

DriveBC, meanwhile, is reporting no serious incidents this Sunday, Jan. 27, in the Cariboo, however, is advising motorists to watch for sections of compact snow and slippery sections on Highways 20 and 97. Despite, conditions remain favourable for those travelling roadways in B.C.

Currently in Williams Lake (Sunday, Jan. 27 at 11:55 a.m.) it is 2C.

The coldest Jan. 27 on record was in 1972 with a temperature of -37.7C.

