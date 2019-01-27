The moon sits high in the sky as the sun sets in Big Creek Saturday, Jan. 26. Thanks to reader Wanda Christy for the photo. (Wanda Christy photo)

More mild winter forecast for this week in the Cariboo

Relatively warm temperatures and sunshine will be the norm until at least Wednesday

It’s shaping up to be more of the same for Cariboo residents this week as relatively warm temperatures and sunshine will be the norm until at least Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

While temperatures will dip to -10C overnight Monday and -7C Tuesday, sunshine, with a few cloudy periods, are predicted with a high Monday of -2C and a high Tuesday of -4C under sunny skies. Wednesday, Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of flurries, before more clear skies again Thursday with a high of 0C.

READ MORE: Watch for fog and slush along Highway 20

DriveBC, meanwhile, is reporting no serious incidents this Sunday, Jan. 27, in the Cariboo, however, is advising motorists to watch for sections of compact snow and slippery sections on Highways 20 and 97. Despite, conditions remain favourable for those travelling roadways in B.C.

Currently in Williams Lake (Sunday, Jan. 27 at 11:55 a.m.) it is 2C.

The coldest Jan. 27 on record was in 1972 with a temperature of -37.7C.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man captures moment comet smashes into super blood wolf moon
Next story
VIDEO: Kootenay boy, 10, brave in the face of cancer

Just Posted

Three drug charge trials set for September 2019 in Williams Lake

Brady Bobby, Ashley Pigeon and Mallory Walia are scheduled for trial in September

Trial date set for 2017 Williams Lake CIBC robbery suspect

The five-day trial begins Oct. 21, 2019

Bantam T-wolves finish strong at home tournament

The Timberwolves placed fifth after a dominant performance in their final game

Q&A: McLellan focused on title fight Feb. 9

The Tribune caught up with McLellan earlier this week as he prepares for the Canadian title fight

Robson earns berth at two international endurance events

The events, both variations of triathlons will see competitors participate from throughout the globe

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Most Read