A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at GR Baker Memorial Hospital. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Additional COVID-19 cases detected at Quesnel hospital, Northern Health says outbreak is ‘stable’

A total of five patients and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19

More cases of COVID-19 have been detected at GR Baker Memorial Hospital.

In total, five patients and five staff have tested positive for the virus. When the outbreak was first announced, two patients and two staff had tested positive.

“Confirmation of additional cases is not unexpected, given the focus on testing and ongoing monitoring,” a news release from Northern Health reads.

“No new cases have been associated with the outbreak for nearly two weeks, and NH Medical Health Officers consider the outbreak situation to be stable, at this time.”

The outbreak was declared on Oct. 15.

Enhanced COVID-19 measures including additional personal protective equipment usage and limited entrance to the inpatient unit remain in effect.

The outbreak will only be declared over once health officials are confident transmission has stopped.

