BC Wildifre Services crews are working on Fox Mountain to prepare the area for a prescribed burn near Mason Road. (BCWS photo)

More burning as crews prepare area on Fox Mountain for prescribed burn

Smoke will be visible in area as seasonal burning continues around community

BC Wildfire Services (BCWS) will be blacklining today, April 18, on Fox Mountain in preparation for prescribed burning.

BC WS is conducting the work in partnership with Williams Lake First Nation and the Williams Lake Fire Department. Firefighters will be conducting a 24 hectare prescribed burn on Fox Mountain this month.

The burn will take place between Mason Road and Fox Mountain Road. Parcels on both sides of Fox Mountain Road will be burned.

The goal of this prescribed burn is to reduce hazardous fuels and perform maintenance to a fuel management treatment that was completed in 2010.

Smoke will be visible from across the community and along Highway 97 as crews burn areas alongside roads and pathways.

BCWS is also planning to complete some prescribed burns of Chimney Lake and Felker Lake recreation sites. This will be an eight-hectare burn between April 18 and April 28.

This burn will be closely monitored and done in support of Recreation Sites and Trails.

READ MORE: Smoke visible in Williams Lake as site prepped for prescribed burn on Fox Mountain

