More administrative changes announced by School District 27

Seana Burke, Mark Lewis, Crystal Dawn Langton, Paul Wallin and Nikki Berreth will be in new roles

School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark has announced five administrative changes that will go into effect July and August 2022.

Seana Burke is taking on the principal position at Naghtaneqed Elementary Junior Secondary.

Burke was working as a teacher in Nisga’a School District and prior to that was she was a teacher on Haida Gwaii for eight years, van der Mark said in a news release Monday, July 18.

“She believes in increasing engagement through the outdoors, arts and activity and is looking forward to teaching, learning and leading with the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation.”

At Alexis Creek Elementary Junior Secondary, Mark Lewis will be the new principal.

Originally from Williams Lake, Lewis is looking forward to returning to the Cariboo-Chilcotin with his family, van der Mark noted.

“He has a depth of experience in diverse and complex schools and has demonstrated successful leadership attributes that will be beneficial to Alexis Creek and SD#27.”

Crystal Dawn Langton has been appointed vice-principal of Horse Lake Elementary. She started teaching for the district in 2007 and most recently has been the elementary counsellor of the south end of the district.

“Ms. Langton has been engaged in the District Learning Series and is committed to improving her practice and the practice of others,” van der Mark said.

Paul Wallin will be joining the district as manager of finance.

Wallin worked at West Fraser Mills For 17 year doing financial reporting, budgeting, accounts payable, purchasing, payroll, asset management and internal controls and audits,” van der Mark noted.

“Mr. Wallin’s experience and leadership will be a significant asset to SD#27 as we finalize our financial systems modernization project.”

Nikki Berreth is taking on the role of manager of communications and careers.

Previously she was working as an education programmer with the Surrey Nature Centre as well as an instructor at BCIT, held communications roles in non-profit organizations for Interpretation Canada and most recently the BC Museum Association.

“She is experienced in enhancing engagement strategies and committed to SD#27’s ongoing action toward truth and reconciliation,” van der Mark said.

READ MORE: School District 27 announces three administrative changes for 2022/23 school year



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

School DistrictWilliams Lake