Monday night rainfall helps dampen fires

The BC Wildfire Service continues to respond to nine wildfires in the Cariboo region near the 100 Mile House area.

“Yesterday, a thunderstorm went through the area, but many areas received significant rain with it. The Meadow Lake wildfires received over 13 millimetres,” said Jessica Mack, fire information officer in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Of the currently active wildfires, five are classified as being under control, one is being held, and three are out of control, she said.

The largest wildfire, C41547, is estimated to be 35 hectares in size and located three km northeast of Canoe Lake, Mack said.

“The objectives for today are to extend the wetline to 100 feet. The stage of control is being held. There are seven BCWS firefighters assigned to the incident today.”

The other wildfire, near Canoe Lake, C41588, is estimated to be three and a half hectares in size, and the stage of control has been updated to under control. The focus, said Mack, is to continue extending the wetline by going inwards to get water onto the fire.

There is one BCWS single resource and 15 contract firefighters assigned to the incident today, she said.

The wildfire east of Canoe Lake, C41740, is estimated to be two hectares, Mack said. “A water delivery system has been established and a 25-foot wetline is established around the perimeter. The focus for today is to patrol and extinguish hot spots,” she said.

There are four firefighters assigned.

The Big Bar Lake wildfire, C41573, is estimated at four hectares in size. A 10-foot wetline has been established around the wildfire’s perimeter. The focus is on patrolling the wildfire for hot spots, said Mack.



