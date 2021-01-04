Lorne Doerkson plans to run for the Liberal candidacy in the Cariboo-Chilcotin (Photo submitted)

Lorne Doerkson plans to run for the Liberal candidacy in the Cariboo-Chilcotin (Photo submitted)

MLA fielding calls around new BC Recovery Benefit

Lorne Doerkson says applying is ‘complicated’

Liberal MLA Lorne Doerkson said his office has been fielding several calls from residents who are finding it difficult to apply or qualify for a new BC Recovery Benefit.

The benefit is a one-time, tax-free payment of up to $1,000 for eligible families and single parents and up to $500 for eligible individuals with a net income of up to $62,500. There is also a reduced benefit amount for eligible individuals with a net income of up to $87,500 Residents have until June 30, 2021, to apply.

However, Doerkson said the benefit is based on 2019 income, which has put many people in a bind as they may have made a lot of money last year but have lost their jobs this year.

“People aren’t working now and are unable to qualify,” he said. “It’s become a lot more complicated than it should have been. The idea was to give it to anyone and everyone so why put them through this? The people I’m worried about genuinely need the $500 or $1,000.

“I feel for the people who really need the loot and aren’t going to get it.”

Doerkson said anyone who needs help applying for the benefit or have any other issues should call his office.

READ MORE:A year of challenges: Cariboo Chilcotin MLA reflects on 2020

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Downtown Williams Lake site selected for future Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin
Next story
UK judge refuses US extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

Just Posted

Assessed values for a ‘typical’ or median single-family residential property in Williams Lake rose by seven per cent. (File photo)
B.C. Assessment releases property values, Williams Lake up 7%

Some properties owners will see an increase, others a decrease

Lorne Doerkson plans to run for the Liberal candidacy in the Cariboo-Chilcotin (Photo submitted)
MLA fielding calls around new BC Recovery Benefit

Lorne Doerkson says applying is ‘complicated’

Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin, a new centre for youth, will be going into the building at 51 Fourth Ave. South in the main floor that formerly housed Canadian Mental Health Association. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Downtown Williams Lake site selected for future Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin

The wrap-around youth services centre will be housed in former CMHA location

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File Photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Visit to Kluskus (Lhoosk’us):Part 2

As dark descended on this five-horse outfit, we found a place to camp

Williams Lake has celebrated the unique civic holiday of ‘Wrestling Day’ since the 1930s. (Photo courtesy of the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin)
Unique tradition continues in Williams Lake 2021 with Wrestling Day holiday Jan. 2

The public municipal holiday dates back eight decades

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Crew transport bus at the Trans Mountain pipeline project work site in Burnaby, March 2020. (Trans Mountain)
B.C. restricts pipeline, dam restarts due to COVID-19 risk

Coastal GasLink, Trans Mountain, Rio Tinto, Site C slowed for holidays

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Tape is shown on shelves preventing the sale of certain products at a pharmacy in Montreal, Sunday, January 3, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada surpasses 600,000 total cases of COVID-19

At least 15,865 people have died

Members of the Balisky family Chevey, left to right, Jewel, Wade, Fleur, Aubrey, Remington, Indya are shown in this handout image. Four people who died in a helicopter crash on New Year’s Day are being identified by loved ones as members of a strong and loving farm family from a small community in northern Alberta. The families of Wade Balisky, 45, and Aubrey Balisky, 37, say in a joint statement that they are grappling with the loss of the couple and two of their children, Jewel, 8, and Fleur, 2.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Alberta helicopter crash victims identified as parents, two children in family of seven

The family lived together in the small farming community of DeBolt, Alta.

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson (71) and Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Vancouver Canucks get the green light to play NHL games in B.C.

John Horgan announced the approval Sunday

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Feds weigh cutting COVID-19 sickness benefit for Canadians who have travelled

Questions about the sick-leave benefit were first raised over the weekend

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Mounties probe New Year’s Day homicide in Prince George

Identity of victim has not been revealed

Ahousaht First Nation.
Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday

Most Read