100 Mile are asking the public’s assistance in locating Teresa Marie Sideen, 45, last seen on Wednesday, June 19 in Deka Lake. RCMP file image

UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Deka Lake east of 100 Mile House has been found safe

RCMP thanks South Cariboo Search and Rescue and the public for assistance in finding Teresa Sideen

UPDATE (10:09 a.m.): RCMP has confirmed Teresa Sideen as safe after being notified of her location by family members.

“The assistance of the South Cariboo Search and Rescue Association was greatly appreciated as several SAR volunteers spent long hours on patrol last night looking for the missing person. 100 Mile House RCMP also notes the public response to this file was extremely helpful, as many individuals contacted us with information about this investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

BCAS is still assisting the scene in the Deka Lake area.

ORIGINAL: RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Teresa Sideen, 45, last seen in Deka Lake, east of 100 Mile House.

Sideen was last seen on Cariboo Chalet Rd in Deka Lake in her 2010 black Lincoln MDX SUV June 19 at approximately 6 p.m.

“Theresa is known to park out of the way or on seasonal properties in the Deka Lake area in her vehicle,” the RCMP noted in a press release. “She may also be headed to the Lower Mainland where she has a residence as well.”

Sideen is described as approximately five feet and two inches tall with an athletic build.

At this time South Cariboo Search and Rescue and Citizens on Patrol are assisting RCMP in searching the

Deka Lake area.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue will be entering properties as they conduct the search given

her reported actions.

“Please don’t be alarmed if you observe vehicle or ATV tracks on your property or see

people or vehicles in yards,” said the RCMP. “South Cariboo Search and Rescue will be identifiable in their uniforms.”

If anyone has seen or heard from Sideen or know of her whereabouts please contact 100 Mile House

RCMP at 250-395-2456 or encourage her to call police herself.

Meanwhile, a 23 year old reported missing Thursday from the Williams Lake area was located safe and sound RCMP confirmed Friday.

Read more: Missing Williams Lake man found


news@wltribune.com
