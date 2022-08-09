MISSING: Williams Lake woman, 23, was last seen Saturday, Aug. 6

Danelle Mathewson of Williams Lake, 23, has been reported missing by her family. (Photo submitted)

A 23-year-old woman from Williams Lake has been reported missing.

Danelle Mathewson was last seen in Williams Lake on Saturday, Aug. 6.

She is described as five feet and three inches tall, with dark blueish/black hair and weighing about 200 pounds.

Danelle speaks with a speech impediment and has a limp when she walks.

Her family said she could be as far as Kamloops, Lilloet or the even the Coast.

A police report has been filed.

Anyone with any information about Danelle or her whereabouts is asked to call her mom Darlene Shawara at 778-267-3676.


