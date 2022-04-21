Update: Missing woman located, Williams Lake RCMP thank public for assistance

Update:

A 24-year-old woman reported missing April 20 last seen near the Meldrum Road area, has been located safe and sound.

Williams Lake RCMP thank the public for their assitance.

Original:

RCMP are seeking assistance locating Trisha Billy-Elkins, 24, reported missing on Wednesday, April 20.

She was last seen on April 20 west of Williams Lake in the Meldrum Creek Road area approximately 13 kilometres northwest of Moon Ranch,

Elkins is described as a First Nations, standing five feet three inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

“Police are very concerned for Trisha Billy-Elkins’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long,” Sgt. Chris Manseau, BC RCMP communication services noted in a news release.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



