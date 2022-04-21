Trisha Billy-Elkins. (Photo submitted)

Trisha Billy-Elkins. (Photo submitted)

Update: Missing woman located, Williams Lake RCMP thank public for assistance

Trisha Billy-Elkins was reported missing on Wednesday, April 20

Update:

A 24-year-old woman reported missing April 20 last seen near the Meldrum Road area, has been located safe and sound.

Williams Lake RCMP thank the public for their assitance.

Original:

RCMP are seeking assistance locating Trisha Billy-Elkins, 24, reported missing on Wednesday, April 20.

She was last seen on April 20 west of Williams Lake in the Meldrum Creek Road area approximately 13 kilometres northwest of Moon Ranch,

Elkins is described as a First Nations, standing five feet three inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

“Police are very concerned for Trisha Billy-Elkins’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long,” Sgt. Chris Manseau, BC RCMP communication services noted in a news release.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. premier calls being banned from Russia ‘a badge of honour’
Next story
Abbotsford woman in search of kidney donor after two double-lung transplants

Just Posted

Trisha Billy-Elkins. (Photo submitted)
Update: Missing woman located, Williams Lake RCMP thank public for assistance

Canada’s justice minister Dave Lametti was in Williams Lake recently where he met with First Nations leadership. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Justice minister visits First Nation leaders in Cariboo Chilcotin

Wet’suwet’en supporters and Coastal GasLink opponents continue to protest outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, February 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Ottawa feared repeat of 2020 rail blockades before B.C. pipeline arrests last fall

Raelyn Howarth, 9, mans her lemonade booth outside Realm of Toys Sunday afternoon with a little help from Joan Douillard. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Downtown Easter festival in Williams Lake a big hit