Missing Williams Lake man last seen hitchhiking north of Prince George

RCMP ask for public’s help in locating Charles Moyen

A 73-year-old Indigenous man from Williams Lake has been reported missing by his care workers, RCMP said in an Oct. 27 news release.

Charles (Charlie) Moyen has not been heard from since Friday, Oct. 22.

His family reportedly last saw him hiking north of Prince George along Highway 97 and were told that he was trying to get to a homeless shelter in Chetwynd.

“Charlie has serious medical issues that require vital medication that he has not been taking,” said North District RCMP media relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

“In the past, Charlie had hitchhiked to Alberta before he was located by police.”

Moyen is described as 5’9” tall and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a white stripe on the back, grey sweat pants and dark coloured gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

