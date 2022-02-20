Missing teenage girl located safe in Williams Lake

May Cooper said Sunday her daughter is home and is OK

A Williams Lake teenager reported missing Friday, Feb. 18 is home with her family, her mother May Cooper said.

“She was found at her boyfriend’s house, I found her myself,” Cooper told the Tribune Sunday evening. “She’s OK.”

Cooper had been worried for her 16-year-old daughter Kaylee Cooper’s safety after she was last seen late Friday, Feb. 18 near Marie Sharpe Elementary School.

The RCMP confirmed Saturday they were actively searching for Haylee.



