Missing Surrey man last seen in Vernon

The public’s help is sought in finding a Surrey man who was last seen in Vernon 15 days ago.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Carlos Ely Palmer.

Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, and police and Palmer’s family are concerned for his well-being.

The 38-year-old Hispanic male is five-foot-10-inches, weighs approximately 161 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Palmer, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

