MISSING: Alexis Creek RCMP request help in finding Randolph Quilt, 59

Quilt hasn’t been heard from by family since Sept. 26, last seen in Williams Lake

Randolph Quilt, 59, was been reported missing by his family Nov. 29, 2020. Alexis Creek RCMP are in charge of the investigation and are asking the public for assistance in locating the missing man. (Photo submitted)

The Alexis Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person who has not been seen since Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

RCMP Sgt. Trevor Romanchych said the Alexis Creek RCMP received a report on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at 1:14 p.m. that Randolph Quilt is missing.

Quilt is 59 years old and is described as an Indigenous male, five foot and five inches tall, 132 pounds with brown eyes and short grey hair.

Romanchych said Quilt goes by the name Rando and was last seen wearing a heavy brown or green jacket, a light blue touque and possibly a backpack.

Randolph was last seen leaving Nemaiah Valley for Williams Lake on Sept. 26, 2020. The police investigation shows that Randolph did arrive in Williams Lake on Sept. 26, 2020. There have been unconfirmed reports that he may be residing near or in Boitanio Park in Williams Lake.

If you have any information about Randolph Quilt, or where he might be, please contact the Alexis Creek RCMP at 250-394-4211, the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“It’s going to be the public who is going to help us find him,” said Romanchych. “We would like Mr. Quilt to contact the RCMP or his family to let everyone know he’s OK.”

