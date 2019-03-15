MISSING: Police ask public to help find 12-year-old girl last seen at 150 Mile House

Rebecca Mann was last seen in the early morning hours on Pigeon Road

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Rebecca Mann was last seen at 3136 Pigeon Road in the 150 Mile House area between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m, Friday March 15.

Mann is described as 5’2” and 100 pounds.

The Williams Lake RCMP is asking anyone who may have information regarding the location of Mann to please contact the RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or call Crime stoppers 1 800 222-6211.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
