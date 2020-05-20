MISSING: Jerret Snow hasn’t been seen since May 19

RCMP, local SAR and volunteers are actively looking for Jerret Snow

Bella Coola RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Bella Coola resident. Jerret Snow was last seen on May 19th, 2020 near the Bella Coola General Hospital.

Description of Jerret Snow is:

– First Nation male

– 33 years of age

– 5 ft 7 in (170 cm)

– 181 lbs (82 kg)

– Black hair

– Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing:

– Own black and white top

– Hospital green pj bottoms

Police are very concerned Jerret Snow’ss health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jerret Snow is urged to contact the Bella Coola RCMP at 250-799-5363 or local police authority.

Released by:

Richard MARSHALL, Sgt

Bella Coola RCMP

