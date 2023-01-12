During a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in Williams Lake, Carl Schooner Sr., his wife Charlene and his sister Vernice Cloutier hold up a sign asking the public’s help in finding his son Carl Schooner Jr. last seen in Williams Lake on Dec. 4, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

During a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in Williams Lake, Carl Schooner Sr., his wife Charlene and his sister Vernice Cloutier hold up a sign asking the public’s help in finding his son Carl Schooner Jr. last seen in Williams Lake on Dec. 4, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Missing Bella Coola man focus of press conference at Williams Lake city hall Thursday, Jan. 12

The press conference will be livestreamed on the Williams Lake Tribune Facebook page

A press conference will be held Thursday morning, Jan 12, at Williams Lake city hall to make an announcement about missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr.

Schooner, 30, was last seen in Williams Lake on Dec. 4, 2022.

Members of Schooner’s family, the RCMP, Nuxalk Nation and Williams Lake First Nation will be in attendance at the press conference, which begins at 11 a.m.

It will be livestreamed on the Williams Lake Tribune Facebook page.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, a candlelight vigil for Schooner was held at the corner of Toop Road and Centennial Drive in Williams Lake.

Last week vigils also took place in Bella Coola, Bella Bella, Ulkatcho and Williams Lake.

Schooner’s family and many volunteers have also participated in searches for him in the Williams Lake area on Dec. 26, Jan. 14 and 15.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Toxic chemicals from B.C.’s sewage are making their way inside orcas, UBC study finds
Next story
Radar shows 2,000 areas of interest at former residential school site in Saskatchewan

Just Posted

During a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in Williams Lake, Carl Schooner Sr., his wife Charlene and his sister Vernice Cloutier hold up a sign asking the public’s help in finding his son Carl Schooner Jr. last seen in Williams Lake on Dec. 4, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Missing Bella Coola man focus of press conference at Williams Lake city hall Thursday, Jan. 12

Reagan West practices on the ice in the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Centre. (Laureen Carruthers photo)
OUR HOMETOWN: Williams Lake figure skater completes a first for local club

RCMP confirmed Ashley Pruden was found. (RCMP handout)
UPDATE: Missing woman found: Williams Lake RCMP

The BC SPCA seized 15 starving dogs from a Cane Corso breeder in Clearwater Jan. 11. (BC SPCA photo)
13 severely emaciated Cane Corso dogs seized from breeder in Clearwater; BC SPCA investigating