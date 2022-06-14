Missing Alberta girl believed in B.C.

16-year-old may be in the Okanagan area: RCMP

Leah Pahlke, 16, is believed to be on the Westside, missing from her Alberta home. (Contributed)

Leah Pahlke, 16, is believed to be on the Westside, missing from her Alberta home. (Contributed)

RCMP have reason to believe a teenager missing from her Alberta home could be in B.C.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 16-year-old girl Leah Pahlke. She was reported missing from her home in Innisfail, Alta., the morning of Sunday, June 12 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Investigators believe Pahlke is in the Westside Road area of Vernon and police are turning to the public for assistance in locating her.

She is approximately five-foot-four-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Pahlke or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Whitevale flooding ‘worst ever’ near Lumby

READ MORE: Emergency siren sought at Vernon’s Predator Ridge

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personMissing womanVernon

Previous story
Police shoot homicide suspect dead during B.C. marina hostage-taking
Next story
B.C. commuters pursuing class-action lawsuit over highway blockades; Save Old Growth unfazed

Just Posted

Students cheer on their teammates during the 2022 district track and field meet for children in Grades 4-6. The event was held in the fields at Columneetza and Nesika schools. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTO GALLERY: Students give it their best at district track meet in Williams Lake

Shalene Ostrom, on right, and her friend Claire Bertoli are ready to roll back the clock back to the eighties and nineties with some style and party to raise funds for Ukrainian orphans displaced by the Russian invasion. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Be a Kid —for the Kids, fundraiser for Ukrainian orphans taps into nostalgia for a good cause

100 Mile provincial court.
Former PSO teacher pleads guilty to assault, sexual interference of female youth

The first Cow Boss replacement statue was destroyed by a structure fire at carver Ken Sheen’s home in April 2021. (Pine River Carvings file photos)
New Cow Boss statue to be installed overlooking Stampede Grounds this week