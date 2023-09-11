Miocene fire truck replacement finance loan goes to referendum Nov. 4

A referendum is being scheduled for the Miocene area to authorize a loan for a new fire truck.

The Cariboo Regional District said in a news release that on Nov. 4, 2023, voters will be asked to cast their vote and decide on how funds will be borrowed to purchase a new fire truck.

Miocene residents will be asked to vote on a proposal to borrow up to $800,000 over the next 10 years to finance the replacement of a pumper truck.

“This vehicle will reach its end of life in 2024 and must be replaced for similar reasons,” noted the news release.

If approved, residential taxation for fire protection would increase by up to $22.15 per $100,000, or 18 per cent, to finance total borrowing costs of approximately $1 million.

If the proposal is not approved then the regional district said it will need to finance the purchases over a five-year term.

The fire truck must be replaced to maintain the department’s fire insurance rating, which could impact resident’s property insurance rates.

While shorter borrowing terms do not require elector approval, it would have a much larger yearly taxation impact than the proposed 10-year borrowing.

Fire protection taxation would need to increase in Miocene by $29.14 per $100,000 or 38 per cent for one loan.

The regional district will be distributing information by mail directly to households within the Miocene protection area, which will include further details about the proposed borrowing and voting information.

For more information on the proposal and voting opportunities, residents can visit the referendum website through the link below, or call the Cariboo Regional District’s Chief Elections Officer at 1-800-665-1636.

Miocene fire trucks referendum information: www.cariboord.ca/miocene-fire-truck.

A similar referendum will be taking place for the Interlakes region.

