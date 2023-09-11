Miocene Volunteer Fire Department with fleet. (Photo submitted)

Miocene Volunteer Fire Department with fleet. (Photo submitted)

Miocene fire truck replacement finance loan goes to referendum Nov. 4

A referendum is being scheduled for the Miocene area to authorize a loan for a new fire truck.

The Cariboo Regional District said in a news release that on Nov. 4, 2023, voters will be asked to cast their vote and decide on how funds will be borrowed to purchase a new fire truck.

Miocene residents will be asked to vote on a proposal to borrow up to $800,000 over the next 10 years to finance the replacement of a pumper truck.

“This vehicle will reach its end of life in 2024 and must be replaced for similar reasons,” noted the news release.

If approved, residential taxation for fire protection would increase by up to $22.15 per $100,000, or 18 per cent, to finance total borrowing costs of approximately $1 million.

If the proposal is not approved then the regional district said it will need to finance the purchases over a five-year term.

The fire truck must be replaced to maintain the department’s fire insurance rating, which could impact resident’s property insurance rates.

While shorter borrowing terms do not require elector approval, it would have a much larger yearly taxation impact than the proposed 10-year borrowing.

Fire protection taxation would need to increase in Miocene by $29.14 per $100,000 or 38 per cent for one loan.

The regional district will be distributing information by mail directly to households within the Miocene protection area, which will include further details about the proposed borrowing and voting information.

For more information on the proposal and voting opportunities, residents can visit the referendum website through the link below, or call the Cariboo Regional District’s Chief Elections Officer at 1-800-665-1636.

Miocene fire trucks referendum information: www.cariboord.ca/miocene-fire-truck.

A similar referendum will be taking place for the Interlakes region.

Don’t miss out reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams Lake Tribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.

Previous story
Highway 97 Summerland slide site opens early to single lane alternating traffic
Next story
Still ‘no clear plan’ to continue transition to Surrey Police Service, report states

Just Posted

Akio Pierro of Bonaparte First Nation participates in the Grand Entry of The Speaking our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTO GALLERY: Speaking our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sunday, Sept 10

Miocene Volunteer Fire Department with fleet. (Photo submitted)
Miocene fire truck replacement finance loan goes to referendum Nov. 4

An evacuation alert is in place for 28 parcels north of Twist Creek evacuation order in the West Chilcotin. (BC Wildfire map)
Evacuation alert issued for 28 parcels southwest of Tatla Lake

An evacuation order has been issued for the Twist Creek west of Williams Lake. (CRD map)
Evacuation order issued for 17 parcels of land south of Tatla Lake

Pop-up banner image