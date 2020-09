It was a busy day for emergency responders

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department responded to a collision at Oliver Street and Mackenzie Avenue Friday afternoon, Sept. 18, 2020. (Photo submitted)

Emergency crews responded to a collision at Oliver Street and Mackenzie Avenue Friday afternoon, Sept. 18, 2020.

The incident involved a small car and loaded logging truck.

Injuries were believed to be minor.

Williams Lake RCMP and Williams Lake Fire Department were on scene.

