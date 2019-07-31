School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark (left) seen with board chair Willow Macdonald said the Ministry of Education is working hard to resolve a tabulation issue that has left B.C.’s Grade 12 students with incorrect transcripts. Angie Mindus photo

Ministry working to quickly resolve Grade 12 B.C. transcript glitch: SD 27 superintendent

Chris van der Mark said all post-secondary institutions have been notified

School District 27’s superintendent said the Ministry of Education is working to resolve a tabulation error as quickly as possible that has left B.C. students with incorrect transcripts.

Read more: B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

“Obviously everyone’s concerned and it is stressful for students so we are totally aware of that,” Chris van der Mark told the Tribune Wednesday, as the news that a flaw in the system has impacted many students around the province, many who are needing transcripts to be submitted for post-secondary institutions.

He said the ministry has been in contact with all the secondary schools and all the post-secondary institutions to make sure than no student application is impacted.

“The ministry is working pretty hard to make sure everything is righted as quickly possible and they are reviewing every one of the June 29 exam results to make sure they are accurate and making sure nobody is negatively impacted because of the issues they’ve had here.”

Any Grade 12 student who wrote exams could be impacted, he added.

The fact they caught it is fortunate, van der Mark said, but noted it’s causing unnecessary stress for students that are relying on the transcripts for post-secondary school.

At this point there is not other school district news, but, he said he hoped everyone is enjoying the summer.

“I’m new here, but people don’t seem to be too disappointed with the amount of rain.”

van der Mark arrived in Williams Lake in April, after working for Bulkley Valley School District 54.

Read more: School District 27 announces new hire for superintendent position


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Military withdraws from manhunt for B.C. murder suspects
Next story
Public urged to use caution around in 2017, 2018 fireguard areas in Cariboo Chilcotin

Just Posted

Public urged to use caution around in 2017, 2018 fireguard areas in Cariboo Chilcotin

Crews and equipment have been in fireguard areas rehabilitating

Increase of logging in Horsefly area sparks concerns

Horsefly area one of the ‘last green’ areas so companies are hastening to log there, resident said

EDITORIAL: A precious resource

This week the City was forced to issue a water quality advisory due to the amount of manganese

Lakecity Special Olympics athletes prepare for the winter season

Snow for some is a far off memory, for a few lakecity athletes it’s at the forefront of their minds

Lightning strike ruins Riske Creek couple’s TV, shakes house and windows

Kathy Lauriente-Bonner and her husband Lynn were at home Monday evening watching the storm roll in

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

Military withdraws from manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

Salmon Arm church shooting case sees another delay in court

Court sees another adjournment for man facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault

B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

Kamloops teacher told student it must be difficult to wipe with such long nails

CRTC to bring in ‘code of conduct’ for internet providers

New code will protect customers against high bills, allow for cancellations

B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

U.S. to set up plan allowing prescription drugs from Canada

There are concerns whether Canada can meet the demand

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Most Read