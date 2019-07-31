Ministry working to quickly resolve Grade 12 B.C. transcript glitch: SD 27 superintendent

Chris van der Mark said all post-secondary institutions have been notified

School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark (left) seen with board chair Willow Macdonald said the Ministry of Education is working hard to resolve a tabulation issue that has left B.C.’s Grade 12 students with incorrect transcripts. Angie Mindus photo

School District 27’s superintendent said the Ministry of Education is working to resolve a tabulation error as quickly as possible that has left B.C. students with incorrect transcripts.

Read more: B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

“Obviously everyone’s concerned and it is stressful for students so we are totally aware of that,” Chris van der Mark told the Tribune Wednesday, as the news that a flaw in the system has impacted many students around the province, many who are needing transcripts to be submitted for post-secondary institutions.

He said the ministry has been in contact with all the secondary schools and all the post-secondary institutions to make sure than no student application is impacted.

“The ministry is working pretty hard to make sure everything is righted as quickly possible and they are reviewing every one of the June 29 exam results to make sure they are accurate and making sure nobody is negatively impacted because of the issues they’ve had here.”

Any Grade 12 student who wrote exams could be impacted, he added.

The fact they caught it is fortunate, van der Mark said, but noted it’s causing unnecessary stress for students that are relying on the transcripts for post-secondary school.

At this point there is not other school district news, but, he said he hoped everyone is enjoying the summer.

“I’m new here, but people don’t seem to be too disappointed with the amount of rain.”

van der Mark arrived in Williams Lake in April, after working for Bulkley Valley School District 54.

Read more: School District 27 announces new hire for superintendent position



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter