Ministry of forests planning woody debris pile burning in West Chilcotin wildfire areas

Residents can expect to see smoke in the Anahim Lake, Nimpo Lake and Tatla Lake areas

The ministry of forests will be burning woody debris piles in the West Chilcotin between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Beginning Friday, Oct. 1, residents in the West Chilcotin can expect to see smoke from the burning of 150 piles of woody debris and log decks at multiple sites within the perimeters of the Big Stick Lake, Hotnarko, Anahim Peak and Eliguk Lake wildfires, the Cariboo Fire Centre (CFC) said Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Smoke may be visible from Highway 20 and areas around Anahim Lake, Nimpo Lake and Tatla Lake.

The CFC said in a news release the ministry of forests will be doing the burning to help reduce fuel hazards created from the construction of control lines during fire suppression activities.

It is anticipated the burning will continue periodically until Dec. 15, 2021.

“It will occur on days when site and weather conditions are favourable and will allow smoke to dissipate.”

All efforts will be made to utilize merchantable fibre to reduce emissions where feasible, the CFC added.

During the 2021 wildfire season, the Big Stick Lake fire grew to 7,195 hectares and the Hotnarko Creek fire to 1,533 hectares.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions and air quality advisories, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, please call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.



