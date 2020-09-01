Once again road contractors will address the bump on Highway 20 in Williams Lake. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Ministry contractor to work on Highway 20 bump in Williams Lake mid-September

Drivers have noticed the shelf-like bump is expanding

Some relief may be in sight for motorists having to travel Highway 20 within the City of Williams Lake.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed its maintenance contractor, Dawson Road Maintenance, will be smoothing and repaving the bump on Highway 20 in Williams Lake in mid-September.

“At this point there isn’t a cost effective long-term solution, as this area involves other properties and other side roads owned by the City of Williams Lake, but the ministry will continue to respond and undertake any fixes that are needed,” a ministry spokesperson noted, adding the area is impacted by an historical slide complex.

In the meantime, signs have been placed letting drivers know about the bump, which was already smoothed out once this year.

Drivers are asked to check with @DriveBC for updates.

