Minister of Health to make announcement regarding Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Adrian Dix will be joined by officials Friday in Williams Lake to make an announcement about the hospital

B.C.'s Minister of Health will be in Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 2 to announce an update on Cariboo Memorial Hospital. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

B.C.’s Minister of Health will be in Williams Lake Friday to make an announcement about the future of Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Adrian Dix will be joined by officials from Interior Health and the Cariboo-Chilcotin Regional Hospital District for the announcement at 11 a.m. during a press conference at the hospital.

The hospital is slated for a renovation and expansion.

In March 2017, then health minister Terry Lake announced in Williams Lake the government was supporting planning to redevelop the 55-year-old facility.

At the time, Lake said it was anticipated the business plan could begin in the fall of 2017, however, there has been no movement on the plan and Friday’s announcement by the NDP government’s health minister will be the first update from government on the hospital.

Margo Wagner, who was the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital Board chair back in March said 40 per cent of the capital funding for the refit will come from the CCRHB in the form of hospital taxation.