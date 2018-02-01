B.C.’s Minister of Health will be in Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 2 to announce an update on Cariboo Memorial Hospital. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo B.C.’s Minister of Health will be in Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 2 to announce an update on Cariboo Memorial Hospital. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Minister of Health to make announcement regarding Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Adrian Dix will be joined by officials Friday in Williams Lake to make an announcement about the hospital

B.C.’s Minister of Health will be in Williams Lake Friday to make an announcement about the future of Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Adrian Dix will be joined by officials from Interior Health and the Cariboo-Chilcotin Regional Hospital District for the announcement at 11 a.m. during a press conference at the hospital.

The hospital is slated for a renovation and expansion.

In March 2017, then health minister Terry Lake announced in Williams Lake the government was supporting planning to redevelop the 55-year-old facility.

Read More: Funds promised for CMH plan

At the time, Lake said it was anticipated the business plan could begin in the fall of 2017, however, there has been no movement on the plan and Friday’s announcement by the NDP government’s health minister will be the first update from government on the hospital.

Margo Wagner, who was the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital Board chair back in March said 40 per cent of the capital funding for the refit will come from the CCRHB in the form of hospital taxation.

Previous story
Province announces $1.5 million in funding to combat overdose epidemic
Next story
Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

Just Posted

Minister of Health to make announcement regarding Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Adrian Dix will be joined by officials Friday in Williams Lake to make an announcement about the hospital

Snow in the forecast for Williams Lake this weekend

Amounts vary, depending on which forecast you believe

SD27 starts consultations for rural education funding

Dog Creek, Lac la Hache, Likely and Big Lake schools part of consultation

B.C.’s top doctor cites ‘trial batch,’ as possible link to rash of drug overdoses

Health officials speculate on reasons for nine overdoses in five days in the Interior

Lulua throwing hat in the ring to run for Chief

Jimmy Lulua plans to run for chief of Xeni Gwet’in First Nation when voters go to the polls in February.

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studio

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

MOL Prestige adrift following engine fire

Province announces $1.5 million in funding to combat overdose epidemic

Eighteeen B.C. cities get money to increase support for users, and access to harm reduction supplies

Rare tropical brown booby seabird rescued on Vancouver Island

Wild ARC says creature likely blown off course as a result of recent storms

From raided B.C. pot shop to convenience store in six days

Raided Cawston medical marijuana dispensary has now reopened as convenience store

Teen critical after L.A. school shooting, student arrested

A girl has been arrested after a school shooting in L.A. Thursday morning

Most Read