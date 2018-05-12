A drive-thru restaurant proposed for the southwest corner of the Boitanio Mall site will be the subject of a public hearing at Tuesday’s council meeting. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Minimal parking reduction sought for proposed drive-thru restaurant

There will be an opportunity for the public to give input on the request to remove six parking spaces in order to make the traffic flow easier

Proponents of a drive-thru restaurant at the corner of Oliver Street and Eight Avenue in the Boitanio Mall lot want six parking spaces removed to improve traffic flow.

If the request is approved the total number of parking spaces for the entire mall site would be reduced from 277 to 271.

In a report city council will consider at its upcoming meeting on May 15, planner Hasib Nadvi noted in its development permit variance application for the parking space reduction, ICE Development Ltd. said if the spaces are taken out a two-way traffic flow will not be interrupted by the addition of a drive-thru lane.

City staff has distributed notices of the application to surrounding property owners and tenants within a 100-metre radius of the subject property, asking for comments and recommendations.

During the city council meeting slated for Tuesday, May 15 and reaction from the public will be received by council and members of the public will have the opportunity to speak for or against the request.

Ice Development Ltd. is located in Aldergrove, while the mall’s owner, Janda Group Holdings W.L. Ltd., is based in Delta, B.C.

The size being proposed for the single storey restaurant is 2,096 square feet. As of yet, there’s been no confirmation on what the restaurant will be.

 

ICE Development Ltd. is requesting a reduction in six parking spaces to allow for better movement of traffic for its proposed drive-thru restaurant. Image submitted

Previous story
Province’s renaming of B.C. park in Secwepemc gets lost in translation
Next story
VIDEO: Protesters call to ‘empty the tanks’ outside Vancouver Aquarium

Just Posted

Minimal parking reduction sought for proposed drive-thru restaurant

There will be an opportunity for the public to give input on the request to remove six parking spaces in order to make the traffic flow easier

VIDEO: Heavy Metal Rocks it for local students once again

Students learn how to operate heavy equipment throught the mentorship of local industry.

Fire Dept. conducts routine maintenance

The hoses at the fire department are undergoing annual inspection

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

Youth fiddlers celebrate Mother’s Day with barn dance

Sacred Heart Hall will be turned into an an old-fashioned barn dance Saturday, May 12

VIDEO: Canada’s women kick off sevens tournament with tough loss to Australia

Big turnout at Westhills Stadium for the series

Near-zero vacancy rate has disabled B.C. senior facing homelessness

79-year-old in a wheelchair will appeal to Maple Ridge council

VIDEO: Protesters call to ‘empty the tanks’ outside Vancouver Aquarium

The protest in Vancouver was part of a world-wide day of action, including in Florida and Cancun

Province’s renaming of B.C. park in Secwepemc gets lost in translation

The correct Secwepemc word for ‘many fish’ is Suswéwll, not Tsútswecw

Jaspal Atwal charged with uttering threats

Atwal, 63, was at centre of national controversy during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s India Trip

A look at the Jets vs. Golden Knights ahead of Western Conference final

Puck drops in first round of series Saturday night at Bell MTS place

Inaugural conference puts focus on B.C. students and their mental health

Education Minister Rob Flemming announces expansion for ERASE guide to include mental wellness

Video shows alleged 2016 assault on police officer in Hedley

Bremner Lance is accused of assault on a peace officer causing bodily harm and uttering threats

Survivor of gun violence in Afghanistan wants to be ‘voice of women’ while in B.C.

Shakila Zareen hopes to continue advocating for diplomatic pressure to reduce gender-based violence

Most Read