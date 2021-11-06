Ming’s Palace Restaurant rebuild approved by Williams Lake city council

The original restaurant was closed in 2019 due to water damage caused in fighting a fire nearby

The owner of Ming’s Palace Restaurant is moving ahead with plans to rebuild at the corner of Oliver Street and Mackenzie Avenue.

When a fire destroyed two buildings in the vicinity in September 2019, the restaurant received water damage and was forced to close.

During the regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 2, city council unanimously approved a development permit for P & J Ventures Ltd. for the rebuild and a request by the applicant to vary parking requirements of 29 parking spaces to five, plus one accessible parking space, in the back of the building.

Originally, there were apartments on the second floor of the old restaurant at the back, however, in the new plans those will not be included, confirmed owner Ricky Li.

The new building will be a bit smaller, but will have about the same amount of space for the restaurant, he said.

In the new building, there will be an office, storage room, walk-in freezer, water entry electrical room, bar area, restaurant, waiting area and kitchen.

Its exterior will have grey Hardie plank and there are plans to use natural wood cedar trims in different parts of the building.

While there are some existing trees and shrubs still in the front of the building, Li has proposed to plant some new trees and add some outdoor benches along Mackenzie Avenue North.

There was an opportunity for members of the public to speak for or against the application during the council meeting, but no none came forward.

As to when the building will begin to take shape, Li said that will be up to his builder.

Originally from Vanderhoof, Li became of the owner of Ming’s in 2015.

