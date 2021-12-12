Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Quesnel

A local resident could be very lucky

Quesnel could have another millionaire, and we’re not talking about the now-defunct hockey team.

A ticket sold in Quesnel for the Lotto 6/49 draw on Saturday, Dec. 11, won the guaranteed $1 million prize. The $6 million jackpot for an exact match of the six numbers was not won.

The winning numbers for the prize draw are 02198711-02.

