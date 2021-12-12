Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Quesnel

Quesnel could have another millionaire, and we’re not talking about the now-defunct hockey team.
A ticket sold in Quesnel for the Lotto 6/49 draw on Saturday, Dec. 11, won the guaranteed $1 million prize. The $6 million jackpot for an exact match of the six numbers was not won.
The winning numbers for the prize draw are 02198711-02.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.