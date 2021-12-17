Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne (reflective vest) consoles a resident as he and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth tour the flood-damaged community, Dec. 3, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne (reflective vest) consoles a resident as he and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth tour the flood-damaged community, Dec. 3, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Military mission winds up as B.C. flood recovery effort continues

More than 700 troops served from Fraser Valley to Interior

With the immediate threat to people over, the Canadian Armed Forces mission to B.C.’s flood and landslide zones has ended, after 748 military personnel and nine aircraft were deployed for a second emergency in 2021, following summer wildfire evacuations.

“Canadian Armed Forces members were here working long hours filling and placing sandbags to help people protect their homes and businesses and were a vital part of the protection of the Sumas Dike and the construction of the Tiger Dam helping protect Abbottsford,” B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Friday,

“Canadian Armed Forces aircraft have delivered supplies through and to the communities of Kamloops, Chilliwack, Kelowna, Vernon and Merritt. From these locations, resources have been transported by ground to affected areas. These deliveries include more than 31,000 kilograms of different goods ranging from food, temporary diking supplies, vaccines, Red Cross supplies, sandbags and more.”

Military help was also provided to Vancouver Island Indigenous communities, including the Cowichan Tribes, Halalt and Penelakut First Nations.

