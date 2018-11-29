Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

Trump’s former lawyer has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia.

Cohen made a surprise appearance Thursday in a New York courtroom to enter the plea.

RELATED: Trump denies wrongdoing, says Cohen is making up stories

He admitted making false statements in 2017 to a Senate intelligence committee about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Cohen said he lied about the timing of the tower negotiations and other details to be consistent with Trump’s “political message.”

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to other federal charges involving his taxi businesses, bank fraud and his campaign work for Trump.

RELATED: With new Justice official, fate of Russia probe in question

One of the prosecutors working with Special Counsel Robert Mueller was present in the courtroom.

Cohen has been co-operating with Mueller’s probe.

The Associated Press

