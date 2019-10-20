A memorial with flowers has been setup at the scene of a fatal crash along Highway 20 that occurred overnight Friday near the Sheep Creek Bridge. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Memorial started at scene of fatal vehicle incident near Williams Lake on Highway 20

Bouquets of flowers have been laid at the scene, roughly 17 kilometres from Williams Lake

A memorial has been created along Highway 20 near the Sheep Creek Bridge west of Williams Lake following a fatal crash early Saturday morning.

Bouquets of flowers have been laid at the scene, roughly 17 kilometres from Williams Lake, where police have confirmed at least one person was killed, and several others were injured, in the incident.

“[The other passengers] have injuries that are described as serious to critical,” said Madonna Saunderson, North District Media Relations Officer with the RCMP.

RCMP had not provided any further update on the status of the victims as of Sunday afternoon, however, it is believed the crash involved a single vehicle with several teenagers inside.

Highway 20, meanwhile, was closed for several hours, later on changing to single lane alternating traffic, near Pablo Creek Road and reopened fully late Saturday morning.

The Tribune has reached out to School District 27 and the RCMP for more information.

Most Read