Memorial grows for man fatally shot by Quesnel RCMP

A tow truck loads a SUV in the parking lot of the Quesnel Seniors’ Centre. Police say they approached the vehicle to check on a sleeping man, who produced a gun, and was shot by officers. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

A memorial is growing for a man fatally shot by Quesnel RCMP earlier this week.

RCMP said they stopped to check on a man sleeping inside a brown Jeep Cherokee near the Quesnel Seniors’ Centre around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 31, when the man reached for a gun. He was shot and killed by officers.

There were over a dozen holes in the windshield and driver’s side rear door of the Jeep Cherokee, which has since been taken away on the back of a flatbed tow truck.

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating the shooting. People wearing jackets identifying them as the IIO (Independent Investigations Office) were around the scene much of Wednesday.

The agency is asking any witnesses to the shooting to contact them by calling 1-855-446-8477 or via their website at iiobc.ca.

