Members of Williams Lake Fire Department knock down blaze at West Fraser mill

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) fought a fire at the West Fraser mill early Monday morning, Nov. 16.
Fire Chief Erick Peterson said WLFD were called to the mill at Soda Creek Road at about 2:40 a.m. where a fire had broke out in the hopper that feeds the wood chipper.
In all, 14 firefighters fought the blaze until it was out, at about 6 a.m.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, however, is not suspicious in nature, Peterson noted.
