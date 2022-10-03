MEET THE CANDIDATE: City council candidate Ivan Bonnell

1. Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

2. What is the part of the Williams Lake’s Official Community Plan that you care about most, and want to see action on?

3. What solutions or ways forward do you see to address concerns around crime and homelessness in our community?

4 What do you think needs to be done to attract and retain professionals such as health care providers in our community?

5. Can you name a few fun facts people might not know about you?

1. I am Secwepemc and Nlaka’pamux, and have lived in Williams Lake for 32 years.

1. My name is Ivan Bonnell, 65 years of age, born in Picton, Ontario, living at 1040 Moon Ave for the past 40 years, father of three children whom have blessed me with seven grandchildren, retired from Canada Post with full pension benefits, honoured to have served as a member of council for 25 years and volunteering to serve for the next four years.

2. The vision of the OCP, goals,objectives, and policies is to improve the social well-being for all residents in our community. While there is plenty of issues to addressed, good governance by city council, is a crucial element needed to provide the environment to achieve our collective aspirations. Housing is the most pressing challenge for our community, while we rise to meet that need, we are pursuing the other OCP goals as well.

3. Working together, supporting our community volunteers, non-profit organizations and creating partnerships with others, is the path that I support to help make a positive contribution to all. This will take time, require investment in our community, both human and financial, to build a future that is sustainable, affordable and respectful of the values we all have. Together we can make it happen. Our community has the ability to so, the question is will we? My answer is yes.

4. The more opportunities available for people to locally access higher education and training, the greater success we will have meeting the human resource needs of our City and the Cariboo-Chilcotin Region.

5. I am very much enjoying retirement, looking forward to the golden years ahead, more time with family and friends, riding the motorcycle across Canada, and going to watch CFL games in all their stadiums.

