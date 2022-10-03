MEET THE CANDIDATE: City council candidate Craig Smith

1. Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

2. What is the part of the Williams Lake’s Official Community Plan that you care about most, and want to see action on?

3. What solutions or ways forward do you see to address concerns around crime and homelessness in our community?

4 What do you think needs to be done to attract and retain professionals such as health care providers in our community?

5. Can you name a few fun facts people might not know about you

1. Hi, my name is Craig Smith, and I am seeking re election to Williams Lake city council. I am a father of three, stepfather to three and grandfather to four with one on the way. I have been married to my best friend for almost 10 years and have lived in Williams Lake continuously since 1996.

I am a veteran and a serving member of the Canadian Forces currently with the Canadian Rangers.

I have owned and operated businesses the last 25 years and won Business of the Year in 2015 through the Chamber of Commerce.

2. The Official Community plan is an amazing document but does need some updating. The lively downtown and active transportation as well as partnering with First Nations are some of the items high on my list. I feel everything in it requires some form of action.

3. As far as crime and homelessness there are a lot of programs that have been put in place over the last eight years, but we still need to look at the gaps that exist between treatment and reintegration into the community. As far as what we need to do to attract professionals the last eight years have moved us down that path.

4. As much as Williams Lake is still high in crime stats, we are way lower than we were a decade ago. We have been putting policies in place to change the housing situations in town as far as zoning and density and have started putting the lake back in Williams Lake with the new trails, bridges and bike paths.

5. Fun fact about me: my driver’s licence when I was in the Military allowed me to drive everything from a small tracked vehicle to a Leopard tank. A Shriner for over 10 years, most people can’t figure out how I get into my little car.



