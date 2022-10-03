MEET THE CANDIDATE: City council candidate Angie Delainey

1. Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

2. What is the part of the Williams Lake’s Official Community Plan that you care about most, and want to see action on?

3. What solutions or ways forward do you see to address concerns around crime and homelessness in our community?

4 What do you think needs to be done to attract and retain professionals such as health care providers in our community?

5. Can you name a few fun facts people might not know about you?

1. My name is Angie Delainey and my family has lived in Williams Lake for three generations. I come from a long line of business people who have operated out of the Delainey’s Center since the 1930s.

My mother Laura Blair immigrated to Williams Lake from California when she was 16 and the Williams Lake Stampede was her first introduction to our community! I have a sister Joleen Sellars and a brother PJ Delainey. Matt LeBourdias is my husband and I have two school age children. I have been proud to call Williams Lake home for the past 44 years.

2. The OCP for Williams Lake is excellent and we can all be proud of the work that went into developing it. It won a prestigious federal award for Integrated Community Sustainability Planning in 2010. It is hard for me to choose pieces as I believe we need to work at implementing the entire document over the next decade.

The low hanging fruit has been accomplished however there is still much work to be done. My aim would be to take it off the shelf and work with the council and the CAO to prioritize what goals to work towards next based on community need and importance.

3. Crime and homelessness is a big bag of work that needs partners to solve the problem. I could go on for days about downloads from the provincial government in respect to homelessness, addiction and crime. Without sustainable funding we will continue to be challenged in ways to find solutions.

4. Housing, active transportation and working with our Health Care Landing coordinators will be instrumental in recruitment and retention.

5. Fun fact I used to ride with the Stampede Classics drill team and rode and boarded horses for 12 years at the Stampede Grounds.

