Mayor Walt Cobb has been named Forest Community Champion by the Forest Products Association of Canada. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Mayor Walt Cobb awarded Forest Community Champion by FPAC

Tolko Industries Ltd. nominated Cobb

At the beginning of National Forest Week, Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb has been recognized by the Forests Products Association of Canada (FPAC) as the 2020 Forest Community Champion.

“Walt Cobb continues to be a tireless champion of British Columbia’s and Canada’s forestry sector,” said FPAC president and CEO Derek Nighbor in a news release.

“During a lifetime of service as an MLA, councillor and mayor, he has been an ongoing and staunch advocate for the industry and workers in his community.”

Nighbor said Cobb’s leadership qualities made national news during the wildfires of 2017 that forced the evacuation of his entire community and he continues to be a resource for other municipal leaders who face wildland fire risks in their communities.

“Walt has earned every bit of this recognition.”

Read more: Williams Lake mayor to give presentation at national forest fires symposium

Tolko Industries Ltd. in Williams Lake nominated Cobb for the award.

“We are proud to have nominated Mayor Cobb for this award for his decades of leadership as a councillor, MLA, and mayor in helping Williams Lake remain a strong and sustainable forest community,” said Kevin Sytsma, woodlands manager, Tolko Industries.

Surprised by the nomination, Cobb said he was even more surprised to receive the award.

“As mayor of Williams Lake, as resource-based community, forestry is our number one industry and we are dedicated to not only supporting the sector, but also the many workers it employs,” said Cobb.

Cobb said one of his highlights of his ongoing fight to bring attention to the importance of the forest industry in the Cariboo was during the 2019 Union of BC Municipalities Convention when a convoy of 400 logging trucks rallied through downtown Vancouver.

“I was hanging on to the side of a truck for a part of the ride downtown – we definitely showed strength in numbers and opened up more discussions about how essential forestry is to the interior. I am proud that my involvement has had a positive impact on the forestry industry in Williams Lake.”

Read more: ‘They’re hearing us now’: Cariboo leaders leave UBCM convention to cheer on rallying Cariboo loggers

FPAC presents its Awards of Excellence to recognize leadership in the sector and to honour the achievements of our workers and community partners. The Forest Community Champion award is presented to a leader who demonstrates support for the forestry sector and its contributions to Canada’s environmental, economic, and social priorities.

With files from FPAC


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

forestryWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows
Next story
BREAKING: B.C. Premier to call fall snap election

Just Posted

Williams Lake First Nation inks historic cannabis deal with B.C. government

The agreement paves the way for WLFN to sell cannabis to the government, and open stores across B.C.

Mayor Walt Cobb awarded Forest Community Champion by FPAC

Tolko Industries Ltd. nominated Cobb

Cariboo Regional District hopes to build low mobility trail at Esler Sports Complex

The regional district is applying for federal funding for trail construction and site upgrades

Cariboo’s Strongest tests athletes’ mettle

Twenty men and three women took part

RANCH MUSINGS: When the pressure is off, what is there to muse about on the ranch?

In the meantime, that rain meant a bumper crop of pasture at home and on the open range

Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

B.C. transportation minister will not seek re-election

Claire Trevena has held the position since 2017

Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

Jacob Bredenhof and Darrell Fox’s cycling trek raises almost $90,000 for cancer research

Most Read