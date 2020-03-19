Mayor Walt Cobb discussed the latest information he has on COVID-19 with the Williams Lake Tribune. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

MAYOR: There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Williams Lake

Stop hoarding food and think of the needs of others, says Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Williams Lake as of March 18.

That’s the latest information from the city’s leader, Mayor Walt Cobb, who gave a Facebook live interview with the Williams Lake Tribune Wednesday, March 18.

“Nobody has been diagnosed with the (coronavirus) disease that we are aware of at this time. There is nothing in Williams Lake,” Cobb said, noting there have been a few ‘scares’ and people self-isolating but no identified COVID-19 cases.

“They have guaranteed us that if there is a case in Williams Lake we will be the first to know.”

In the provincial COVID-19 update Wednesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said there were nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Interior Health Authority. That region spans from the Kootenays, through the Okanagan and into the Cariboo and Williams Lake.

Read More: 45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

But just because there isn’t a diagnosed coronavirus case here, Cobb said it is critically important for the safety of our citizens, neighbours and family members to follow the advice of government on social distancing, working from home if possible, hand washing, avoiding crowds and to stop panic buying and hoarding supplies.

“Don’t buy any more groceries than you would normally buy for a two-week period, or whatever your normal shopping habits are. By hoarding, it’s stopping somebody else from getting necessities.”

Cobb said many seniors will be returning to their homes at Glen Arbor on Friday, for example, and will need groceries when they move back in.

He noted many restaurants that remain open are offering take out or drive-through service. He has received calls of concern that some restaurants or pubs are not following the B.C. directive to close or modify services, and he’s making calls to try and address those issues.

Cobb said the city has emergency plans in place should the situation worsen in the lakecity, and he urges residents who are sick to not go to the hospital’s ER, but rather follow the government’s guidelines set out online or by calling 811.

Cobb is currently working from home himself instead of at his office at city hall.

Most Read