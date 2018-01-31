Mayor and two councillors confirm 2018 election intentions

So far it isn’t a quorum – the number of Williams Lake city councillors who have declared whether or not they will seek re-election in the Oct. 20 municipal election.
Mayor Walt Cobb confirmed in November he plans to run again.
Coun. Sue Zacharias announced in December she won’t seek a fourth term.
This week, when councillors were canvassed by the Tribune, Coun. Craig Smith was the only one who confirmed that he plans to run again.
Holding their cards close to their chests, councillors Ivan Bonnell, Scott Nelson, Laurie Walters and Jason Ryll said it was too early to make any public announcements about their plans.
Anyone wanting to run for council, however, has time to give it serious consideration.
The City’s chief election officer Cindy Bouchard said nomination packages will first be made available on July 27 and open for submissions from Sept. 4 to Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.
“It does not cost anything to submit a nomination, and people wanting to run don’t have to live within the city limits, but to nominate someone you have to live within the city limits and be on the registered voters list,” Bouchard explained, noting each nomination requires the endorsement of two registered voters.