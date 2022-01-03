Mayor and council candidates for Wells by-election set

Advance voting will take place on Jan. 26 and general voting on Feb. 5

Residents living in the District of Wells will have a full slate of candidates to decide on in their upcoming by-election.

Former Quesnel city councillor Ed Coleman and former district councillor Jordan Rohatynski have put their name forward for mayor.

Jennifer Lewis, Josh Trotter-Wanner, Shannon McDonagh, Tyler Doerksen, John Aitken and Dorothea Funk are running for the three vacant councillor positions.

Wells council was thrown into turmoil after Gabe Fourchalk announced he would be stepping down as mayor due to a perceived conflict of interest with Barkerville Gold Mines. Fourchalk works at the mine as an equipment operator.

Councillors Rohantynski, Ksenya Dorwart and Chris Cooley also resigned, with Rohantynski hoping to re-join council as mayor.

Mandy Kilsby was the only councillor remaining after the resignations.

Voters will get two chances to mark their ballots for the by-election. Advance voting will take place at the Wells Municipal Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and general voting will take place at the Wells Community Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mail in voting will not be available to residents for the by-election, but the district posted on Facebook it could be in place for the upcoming scheduled municipal elections in October of 2022.

