Mayfield Lake fire grows to 236 hectares, special weather warning in effect

Air craft actions the Mayfield Lake fire, where an evacuation alert is in effect for 181 properties. Darren Stanislaus photo

Crews from the BCWS and Esk’etmc actioning the fire by ground and air

The Mayfield Lake fire 10 kilometres southwest of Springhouse discovered Thursday grew to 236 hectares Saturday.

“There are still crews on site, as well as three helicopters and heavy equipment,” said Cariboo Fire Centre information officer Robyn Clark Saturday morning. “Air tankers actioned this fire yesterday evening and will continue to provide support as required.”

Clark said there was an excursion beyond the fire guard at the Mayfield Lake fire on the east and west flanks Friday and crews will be focusing on those areas Saturday.

As a result of the fire, an evacuation alert was implemented Friday afternoon by the Cariboo Regional District for 181 properties in the area from Mayfield Lake north to Buckley Drive and west of the Fraser River, and included Springhouse.

The Mayfield fire is located approximately 19 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake.

Esk’etmc (Alkali Lake) band-owned companies ARM and Ecolink are part of the team attacking the Mayfield Lake fire. Their main community is located approximately 15 kilometres from the fire, although there is a second IR#2 that is only five kilometres away with five homes.

“ARM has various firefighting personnel on site acting as equipment boss, strike team leaders and line locators,” Joy Johnson, office administrator for ARM and Ecolink who is doing fire crew supervisor and logistics, told the Tribune Saturday. “As for our fire crews, we have two five-packs and one eight-pack crew there this morning.”

Ecolink is also assisting in the effort providing heavy equipment and operators, she added.

The suspected cause of the fire is lightning.

Shag Creek

The Shag Creek fire, located in the western portion of the Cariboo Fire Centre is still measured at 7,000 hectares, Clark said.

“It was smoked in yesterday so air craft were not able to lift. A lot of the smoke in that area is coming from the fires burning in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park,” she said.

Coldspring Creek

The fire discovered east of 150 Mile House between Jones and Borland Creeks is still measured at 2.1 hectares.

There will be an update on all of the fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre provided later Saturday morning, Clark said.

Skies in the Cariboo region are still extremely smoky, with special air quality and weather statements in effect.

The public is advised to stay tuned for possible updates, watches, and warnings.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Environment Canada’s forecast shows a high of 22C, which will be a reprieve after a week of scorching temperatures in the 30s.

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers, as much as 10 to 20 mm in local areas, with a risk of thunderstorms early this evening, and winds northwest 30 kilometres an hour.

The fire danger rating in the Cariboo Fire Centre is currently ‘high’ throughout half the fire centre with the other half ‘extreme’, particularly in the Chilcotin Fire Zone.

There is a campfire ban in effect throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre. Anyone found in contravention of an open fire prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000, and if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If contravention causes or contribute to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

Please remember to report all wildfires to 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 on your cellphone.



This story was updated Saturday afternoon to reflect the new size of the fire to 236 hectares

The Mayfield Lake fire. Darren Stanislaus photo

Trees burn against the green grass in the Mayfield Lake wildfire. Darren Stanislaus photo