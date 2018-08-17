Mayfield Lake evacuation alert lifted for 342 properties, 28 remain under alert

The Mayfield Lake evacuation alert was downgraded Friday and now only impacts 28 properties. File image

Progress on the fire has led to evacuation alert changes

The evacuation alert for 342 properties north of Mayfield Lake, which is 25 kilometres south of Williams Lake, was lifted Friday by the Cariboo Regional District.

The communities near Springhouse, Desous Mountain, Pablo Creek and English Road are now all clear.

An evacuation alert remains in place, however, for 28 properties in the Mayfield Lake area, due to remaining concerns on part of the Mayfield Lake wildfire.

This alert is replacing the “Mayfield Lake Area, North to Buckley Drive and West to Fraser River Evacuation Alert” issued at 1:30 pm on Friday, August 11, 2018.

Firefighting crews have made good progress on the Mayfield Lake wildfire so a significant area has been taken off the alert, said deputy information officer Tim Conrad who arrived in Williams Lake Thursday evening to assist with communications for the CRD.

“Thanks to the efforts of the firefighting crews and their ability to get the containment lines around it, it’s been 70 per cent contained,” he said.

The public is asked to use the CRD’s online interactive map to see all the areas on evacuation alert and the wildfires in the area.

Wildfires remain active and firefighting activities continue in the area. It is important for residents to stay out of active wildfire areas. Interfering in an active fire area will result in crews ceasing ground and air operations potentially endangering nearby properties.

Conrad said the CRD is asking the public to pay attention to evacuation alerts and orders and try to follow directions as best as possible.

“We are doing this for their safety and I hope they will support us in that,” Conrad said.

Remaining on evacuation alert

For the areas remaining on evacuation alert, residents should remain prepared for an evacuation by:

Having a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside the area, should the area be brought back under evacuation order.

Keeping essential items readily available for a quick departure, including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

Ensuring that any dependents are prepared for departure.

Ensuring that pets and livestock remain in a safe area.

Ensuring that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available again if required.

Monitoring reliable news sources for evacuation order information. Further information will be issued as it becomes available.

Residents are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email when evacuation alerts and orders are issued or lifted for their property: member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup

For Cariboo Regional District information, please visit cariboord.ca/EOC or facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations or @CaribooRD or call the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:30am – 4:30pm daily or later as required).



